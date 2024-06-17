Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Australia’s first multi-intelligence MQ-4C Triton visits NBVC Point Mugu [Image 4 of 5]

    Australia’s first multi-intelligence MQ-4C Triton visits NBVC Point Mugu

    POINT MUGU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Cason 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    240613-N-JC343-1209 POINT MUGU, Calif. (June 13, 2023) - Australia’s first multi-intelligence MQ-4C Triton, which will be based at RAAF Base Tindal, Northern Territory, and operated by Number 9 Squadron at RAAF Base Edinburgh, South Australia, visits Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Point Mugu, June 13 in transit from Air Test and Evaluation Squadron TWO ZERO, NAS Patuxent River, Md to its home basing. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 110 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Master-at-Arms 1st Class Jon Cason)

