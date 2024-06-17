Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MTX 4-24: Water Benders [Image 11 of 12]

    MTX 4-24: Water Benders

    BRIDGEPORT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. David Intriago 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ethan Hamm, an engineer equipment electrical systems technician with 6th Engineering Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, conducts generator maintenance during Mountain Training Exercise 4-24 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, June 17, 2024. The exercise includes a variety of scenarios to test the Marines' adaptability and resilience, simulating real-world environmental challenges they might face. Hamm is a native of Livonia, Michigan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Intriago)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 23:08
    Photo ID: 8482644
    VIRIN: 240617-M-NA519-1098
    Resolution: 6460x4307
    Size: 15.97 MB
    Location: BRIDGEPORT, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MTX 4-24: Water Benders [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl David Intriago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MTX 4-24: Water Benders
    MTX 4-24: Water Benders
    MTX 4-24: Water Benders
    MTX 4-24: Water Benders
    MTX 4-24: Water Benders
    MTX 4-24: Water Benders
    MTX 4-24: Water Benders
    MTX 4-24: Water Benders
    MTX 4-24: Water Benders
    MTX 4-24: Water Benders
    MTX 4-24: Water Benders
    MTX 4-24: Water Benders

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Reserve
    MFR
    Water Dogs
    6th ESB
    MWTC
    MTX24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT