MTX 4-24: Water Benders

U.S. Marines with 6th Engineering Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, wash laundry during Mountain Training Exercise 4-24 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, June 17, 2024. The exercise includes a variety of scenarios to test the Marines' adaptability and resilience, simulating real-world environmental challenges they might face. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Intriago)

