U.S. Marines with 6th Engineering Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, wash laundry during Mountain Training Exercise 4-24 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, June 17, 2024. The exercise includes a variety of scenarios to test the Marines' adaptability and resilience, simulating real-world environmental challenges they might face. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Intriago)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 23:18
|Photo ID:
|8482636
|VIRIN:
|240617-M-NA519-1036
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|13.39 MB
|Location:
|BRIDGEPORT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MTX 4-24: Water Benders [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl David Intriago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
