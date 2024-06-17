Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MTX 4-24: Water Benders [Image 6 of 12]

    MTX 4-24: Water Benders

    BRIDGEPORT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. David Intriago 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Juan Salas, a water support technician with 6th Engineering Support Battalion, 4th Marine Logistics Group, poses for a portrait during Mountain Training Exercise 4-24 at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center, Bridgeport, California, June 17, 2024. The exercise includes a variety of scenarios to test the Marines' adaptability and resilience, simulating real-world environmental challenges they might face. Salas is a native of Kent City, Michigan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Intriago)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 23:16
    Photo ID: 8482639
    VIRIN: 240617-M-NA519-1060
    Resolution: 6547x4365
    Size: 12.96 MB
    Location: BRIDGEPORT, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: KENT CITY, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MTX 4-24: Water Benders [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl David Intriago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Reserve
    MFR
    Water Dogs
    6th ESB
    USMCNews
    MTX24

