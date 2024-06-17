Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9th MSC Dedicates Joint Operations Center in Honor of SGT Evan S. Parker [Image 7 of 10]

    9th MSC Dedicates Joint Operations Center in Honor of SGT Evan S. Parker

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Cody Ford 

    9th Mission Support Command

    On June 17, 2024, the 9th Mission Support Command (MSC) dedicated their new Joint Operations Center at Fort Shafter Flats, Hawaii, in honor of SGT Evan S. Parker, who was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts for his valor during the Iraq War. The ceremony, attended by soldiers, civilians, and SGT Parker's family—including his mother Anita and brothers Lance and Caleb—paid tribute to his bravery and sacrifice. Brig. Gen. Mark Siekman highlighted Parker's extraordinary service, and his family expressed gratitude for the continued recognition of his legacy.

    USARPAC
    Hawaii
    USAR
    9th Mission Support Command
    9th MSC
    Evan Parker

