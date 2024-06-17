9th MSC Dedicates Joint Operations Center in Honor of SGT Evan S. Parker

Photo By Cody Ford | On June 17, 2024, the 9th Mission Support Command (MSC) dedicated their new Joint...... read more read more Photo By Cody Ford | On June 17, 2024, the 9th Mission Support Command (MSC) dedicated their new Joint Operations Center at Fort Shafter Flats, Hawaii, in honor of SGT Evan S. Parker, who was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts for his valor during the Iraq War. The ceremony, attended by soldiers, civilians, and SGT Parker's family—including his mother Anita and brothers Lance and Caleb—paid tribute to his bravery and sacrifice. Brig. Gen. Mark Siekman highlighted Parker's extraordinary service, and his family expressed gratitude for the continued recognition of his legacy. see less | View Image Page

Fort Shafter Flats, Hawaii – On June 17th, 2024, the 9th Mission Support Command (MSC) held a dedication ceremony for their newly established Joint Operations Center, honoring the memory and service of Sgt. Evan S. Parker. The ceremony, attended by soldiers, families, civilians, and Sgt. Parker’s mother Anita and brothers Lance and Caleb.



After graduating from South Haven High School in 1998, Evan Parker joined the Army in May 1999. He completed his basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and advanced individual training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Parker's first assignment was at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, where he served as a Fire Support Specialist until his honorable discharge in December 2003.



Recalled to active duty in October 2004, Specialist Parker joined the 1st Battalion, 487th Field Artillery, 29th Brigade Combat Team of the Hawaii Army National Guard. He was later attached to the 100th Battalion, 442nd Infantry Regiment for their 2004-2005 deployment to Iraq. During this deployment, Parker and his unit participated in Operation Heather, which successfully reduced insurgency and IED attacks near Balad, Iraq. For his efforts, he and his team received numerous commendations.



In May 2005, Specalist Parker was awarded his first Purple Heart following injuries from a roadside IED attack. He was promoted to Sergeant in July 2005. Tragically, on October 23rd, 2005, just two weeks before the end of his deployment, Sgt. Parker was critically injured during a combined ambush and IED attack while conducting a vehicle inspection. Despite being flown to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, he succumbed to his injuries on October 26th, 2005.



For his valor, Sgt. Parker was awarded the Bronze Star and a second Purple Heart. In 2006, he received the Hawaii State Medal of Honor. His legacy endures through various memorials, including the Sgt. Evan S. Parker Memorial Highway in Kansas and the Sgt Evan S. Parker Pavilion at the Field of Heroes on Fort Shafter Flats.



Brig. Gen. Mark Siekman, Commanding General of the 9th Mission Support Command, spoke at the ceremony, stating, “Sgt. Evan Parker did something that all who sign up are prepared for, but never expect to actually happen.” General Siekman went on to thank Sgt. Parker's family on behalf of a grateful nation.



Sgt. Parker's mother Anita and his brothers Lance and Caleb attended the ceremony, expressing their gratitude to the 9th MSC for continuing to honor Evan’s legacy. Members of the 100th Battalion who served with Sgt. Parker also attended and shared stories with the family.



Sgt. Parker is survived by his sons, Blake and Conner; his mother, Anita; his brothers, Lance and Caleb; his stepbrothers, Andre and Brian; and numerous friends and comrades in arms.



Today’s dedication of the 9th MSC Joint Operations Center stands as a testament to Sgt. Parker’s bravery, sacrifice, and the profound impact he had on his fellow soldiers and his country.