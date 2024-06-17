9th MSC Dedicates Joint Operations Center in Honor of SGT Evan S. Parker

On June 17, 2024, the 9th Mission Support Command (MSC) dedicated their new Joint Operations Center at Fort Shafter Flats, Hawaii, in honor of SGT Evan S. Parker, who was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts for his valor during the Iraq War. The ceremony, attended by soldiers, civilians, and SGT Parker's family—including his mother Anita and brothers Lance and Caleb—paid tribute to his bravery and sacrifice. Brig. Gen. Mark Siekman highlighted Parker's extraordinary service, and his family expressed gratitude for the continued recognition of his legacy.

