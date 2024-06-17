Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mountain Fest 2024 Day 1 [Image 3 of 3]

    Mountain Fest 2024 Day 1

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion,10th Mountain Division Artillery and 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division compete in the soccer tournament at Bowerman Track during the week-long Mountain Fest celebration, June 17, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Participating in team sports like soccer enhances unit cohesion and fosters a competitive spirit, which are essential for building strong, effective teams. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 17:43
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    This work, Mountain Fest 2024 Day 1 [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Forscom
    USArmy
    10thMountainDivision
    MountainFest2024

