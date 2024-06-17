Soldiers with the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion,10th Mountain Division Artillery and 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division compete in the soccer tournament at Bowerman Track during the week-long Mountain Fest celebration, June 17, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Participating in team sports like soccer enhances unit cohesion and fosters a competitive spirit, which are essential for building strong, effective teams. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 17:43
|Photo ID:
|8482234
|VIRIN:
|240617-A-RM492-9661
|Resolution:
|6240x4160
|Size:
|18.12 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mountain Fest 2024 Day 1 [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
