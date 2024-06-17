Mountain Fest 2024 Day 1

Soldiers with the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion,10th Mountain Division Artillery and 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division compete in the soccer tournament at Bowerman Track during the week-long Mountain Fest celebration, June 17, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Participating in team sports like soccer enhances unit cohesion and fosters a competitive spirit, which are essential for building strong, effective teams. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

