Mountain Fest 2024 Day 1

Soldiers with the 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, and 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, 10th Mountain Division fight for the ball during the soccer tournament at Bowerman Track during the week-long Mountain Fest celebration, June 17, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Engaging in team sports builds cohesion, encourages healthy competition, and reinforces the bonds between Soldiers from different units. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

