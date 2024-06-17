Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat lifesaver course improves medical capabilities [Image 3 of 3]

    Combat lifesaver course improves medical capabilities

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith 

    55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 28th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Sgt. Nacora Green, a unit supply specialist assigned to Headquarters Sustainment Company, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, packs a wound with gauze and applies pressure to a simulated casualty during a combat lifesaver course at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. June 17, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)

    This work, Combat lifesaver course improves medical capabilities [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

