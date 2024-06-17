Combat lifesaver course improves medical capabilities

U.S. Army Spc. Jeremy Shockey (left), an intelligence analyst assigned to Headquarters Sustainment Company (HSC), 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, applies hemorrhage control to a simulated casualty using a tourniquet during a combat lifesaver course at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. June 17, 2024. Spc. Addison Straub, a combat medic specialist also assigned to HSC, instructs Shockey through the process. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)

