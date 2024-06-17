U.S. Army Spc. Josh McPeek, a PATRIOT Fire Control Enhanced Operator/Maintainer assigned to Headquarters Sustainment Company, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, packs and dresses a simulated casualty's wound during a combat lifesaver course at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. June 17, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 14:52
|Photo ID:
|8481716
|VIRIN:
|240617-Z-AM608-1001
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|7.48 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat lifesaver course improves medical capabilities [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT