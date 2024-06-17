Pastoral Care pastry...Lt. Cmdr. Solomon Han, Navy Chaplain Corps, has invoked a monthly cupcake custom of passing out the tasty confectionary treats to all those who have a birthday during that specific month. “They're fun, celebratory, perfect for sharing,” exclaimed Han. “The core message remains; care and appreciation.” (Official Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.17.2024 14:57 Photo ID: 8481737 VIRIN: 240614-N-QW460-1085 Resolution: 1415x2128 Size: 413.3 KB Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Tasteful Monthly Birthday Recognition at NMRTC Bremerton [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Jennifer Benedict, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.