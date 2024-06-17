Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Tasteful Monthly Birthday Recognition at NMRTC Bremerton [Image 2 of 2]

    A Tasteful Monthly Birthday Recognition at NMRTC Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Pastoral Care pastry...Lt. Cmdr. Solomon Han, Navy Chaplain Corps, has invoked a monthly cupcake custom of passing out the tasty confectionary treats to all those who have a birthday during that specific month. “They're fun, celebratory, perfect for sharing,” exclaimed Han. “The core message remains; care and appreciation.” (Official Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs)

