Pastoral Care pastry...Lt. Cmdr. Solomon Han, Navy Chaplain Corps, has invoked a monthly cupcake custom of passing out the tasty confectionary treats to all those who have a birthday during that specific month. “They're fun, celebratory, perfect for sharing,” exclaimed Han. “The core message remains; care and appreciation.” (Official Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs)
A Tasteful Monthly Birthday Recognition at NMRTC Bremerton
