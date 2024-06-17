A Tasteful Monthly Birthday Recognition at NMRTC Bremerton

Pastoral Care pastry…Although it’s not truly known when nor where cupcakes became a popular dessert choice, what is understood is that the U.S. Navy does have a birthday cake tradition, which usually centers on using a sword to cut a slice which is then handed from the oldest Sailor to the youngest to represent the passing of nautical wisdom and seamanship knowledge.



Lt. Cmdr. Solomon Han, Navy Chaplain Corps, has invoked a monthly cupcake custom of passing out the tasty confectionary treats to all those who have a birthday during that specific month.



“As a chaplain, I witness incredible acts of care daily. The monthly birthday cupcakes began with my wife and I to make birthdays away from home a little sweeter,” said Han, noting that the tasty offerings are more than just a quick reprieve for staff from their daily duty.



“Those cupcakes became more than just treats. They’re a symbol of our community. The message I wanted to say, "Sailor, we see you, we value you. You're not alone." The smiles, the connections, that's the true reward,” explained Han.



Why cupcakes?



“They're fun, celebratory, perfect for sharing,” exclaimed Han. “The core message remains; care and appreciation.”



“[It’s] a simple act, a powerful impact,” stressed Han. “I just want everyone to remember, every act you do matters. Those cupcakes? They represent belonging and remind us we're part of something bigger. I wish we can keep spreading joy, together. Maybe coffee and cookies next?”

