Building Camaraderie

Cpl. Michael R. Rosie, musician, “The Commandant’s Own” U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps, flips a tire during a field meet at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., June 12, 2024. The Non-Commissioned Officer Guild hosted the event to build camaraderie and foster competition through a series of physical challenges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)

Date Taken: 06.12.2024 Date Posted: 06.17.2024