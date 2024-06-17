Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Building Camaraderie [Image 13 of 16]

    Building Camaraderie

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe McAfee 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Barracks Marines execute “build a house” during a field meet at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., June 12, 2024. The Non-Commissioned Officer Guild hosted the event to build camaraderie and foster competition through a series of physical challenges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)

    Color Guard
    Silent Drill Platoon
    Drum and Bugle Corps
    The Commandant's Own
    Marine Barracks Washington
    U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps

