Barracks Marines pull a sled during a field meet at Marine Barracks Washington, D.C., June 12, 2024. The Non-Commissioned Officer Guild hosted the event to build camaraderie and foster competition through a series of physical challenges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe N. McAfee)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 14:32
|Photo ID:
|8481606
|VIRIN:
|240612-M-UM973-1330
|Resolution:
|6292x4197
|Size:
|3.4 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Building Camaraderie [Image 16 of 16], by LCpl Chloe McAfee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT