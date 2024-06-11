Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dogface Soldiers run to kick off Salute to Summer [Image 14 of 17]

    Dogface Soldiers run to kick off Salute to Summer

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull  

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 385th Military Police Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division run across Fort Stewart, Georgia, at sunrise on June 17, 2024, to kick off "Salute to Summer." The multi-day celebration of the beginning of summer is a welcome home to the installation's recently redeployed Soldiers and a thank you to the family members that serve alongside them. The event will culminate with a concert featuring several artists and is open to the public.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 08:43
    Photo ID: 8480777
    VIRIN: 240617-A-DP764-4123
    Resolution: 5404x3603
    Size: 6.7 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dogface Soldiers run to kick off Salute to Summer [Image 17 of 17], by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    sustainment
    readiness
    providers
    ROTM
    HOTR
    3rdIDOnWatch

