U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Christopher R. Norrie and Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Reffeor, the command team of the 3rd Infantry Division, lead the division's Soldiers on a run across Fort Stewart, Georgia, at sunrise on June 17, 2024, to kick off "Salute to Summer." The multi-day celebration of the beginning of summer is a welcome home to the installation's recently redeployed Soldiers and a thank you to the family members that serve alongside them. The event will culminate with a concert featuring several artists and is open to the public.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 08:44
|Photo ID:
|8480762
|VIRIN:
|240617-A-DP764-9554
|Resolution:
|5881x3921
|Size:
|7.5 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dogface Soldiers run to kick off Salute to Summer [Image 17 of 17], by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
