Dogface Soldiers run to kick off Salute to Summer

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division Artillery run across Fort Stewart, Georgia, at sunrise on June 17, 2024, to kick off "Salute to Summer." The multi-day celebration of the beginning of summer is a welcome home to the installation's recently redeployed Soldiers and a thank you to the family members that serve alongside them. The event will culminate with a concert featuring several artists and is open to the public.

