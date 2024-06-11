U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division Artillery run across Fort Stewart, Georgia, at sunrise on June 17, 2024, to kick off "Salute to Summer." The multi-day celebration of the beginning of summer is a welcome home to the installation's recently redeployed Soldiers and a thank you to the family members that serve alongside them. The event will culminate with a concert featuring several artists and is open to the public.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 08:43
|Photo ID:
|8480774
|VIRIN:
|240617-A-DP764-6431
|Resolution:
|5036x3357
|Size:
|9.53 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dogface Soldiers run to kick off Salute to Summer [Image 17 of 17], by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
