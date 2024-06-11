U.S. Marines with 2d AABN conduct combined arms ranges with Swedish Forces on Gotland Island

U.S. Marines with 2d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2d Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force observe Swedish CV-90s with 181st Armored Battalion, Gotland Regiment, assault armored targets while conducting integrated company level combined arms, live fire and maneuver range during BALTOPS 24 on Gotland, Sweden, June 16, 2024. BALTOPS 24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Capt. Mark Andries)

