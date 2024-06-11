U.S. Marines with 2d AABN conduct combined arms ranges with Swedish Forces on Gotland Island

A U.S. Marine with 2d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2d Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force, fires his rifle after receiving a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear environment threat while conducting an integrated company level combined arms, live fire and maneuver range with Swedish CV-90s, Leopard 2 and mechanized 120mm mortars during BALTOPS 24 on Gotland, Sweden, June 16, 2024. BALTOPS 24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Capt. Mark Andries)

