A U.S. Marine with 2d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2d Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force, fires his rifle after receiving a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear environment threat while conducting an integrated company level combined arms, live fire and maneuver range with Swedish CV-90s, Leopard 2 and mechanized 120mm mortars during BALTOPS 24 on Gotland, Sweden, June 16, 2024. BALTOPS 24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Capt. Mark Andries)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 08:28
|Photo ID:
|8480746
|VIRIN:
|240616-M-TT571-1311
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|12.21 MB
|Location:
|GOTLANDS LäN, SE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines with 2d AABN conduct combined arms ranges with Swedish Forces on Gotland Island [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Mark Andries, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT