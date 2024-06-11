U.S. Marines with 2d AABN conduct combined arms ranges with Swedish Forces on Gotland Island

U.S. Marines with 2nd Air-Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, II MEF Information Group, II Marine Expeditionary pull coordinates for the Swedish mechanized 120mm mortars to target during BALTOPS 24 on Gotland, Sweden, June 16, 2024. BALTOPS 24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Capt. Mark Andries)

