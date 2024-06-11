COMUSFJ visits JASDF Matsushima Air Base during Ex. Valiant Shield 24

Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, commander of U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force, speaks with Japan Air Self-Defense Force personnel during aircraft refueling training as part of Exercise Valiant Shield 24 at Matsushima Air Base, Japan, June 12, 2024. The JASDF airmen, with occupational specialties of security forces and meteorology, were participating in the refueling training as part of the JASDF’s multi-capable airmen concept, mirroring the U.S. Air Force’s MCA initiative. During his tour of the air base, Rupp met with service members and town officials involved in the ongoing exercise, where he observed training, spoke about the importance of such bilateral partnerships, and thanked the hosting communites for their support of the exercise. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow Indo-Pacific Command joint forces the opportunity to integrate all branches of service with our allies to conduct multilateral effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of regional partners and allies to achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific.

