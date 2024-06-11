Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, commander of U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force, center, sits with ATSUMI Iwao, mayor of Higashimatsushima city, center left, and SUDA Yoshiaki, mayor of Onagawa town, center right, and other civic, Japan Air Self-Defense Force, and USFJ leaders during a lunch in Higashimatsushima, Japan, June 12, 2024. During his tour of the nearby JASDF Matsushima Air Base, Rupp met with service members and town officials involved in the ongoing Exercise Valiant Shield 24, where he observed training, spoke about the importance of such bilateral partnerships, and thanked the hosting communites for their support of the exercise. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow Indo-Pacific Command joint forces the opportunity to integrate all branches of service with our allies to conduct multilateral effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of regional partners and allies to achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2024 Date Posted: 06.16.2024 23:35 Photo ID: 8480109 VIRIN: 240612-M-UY543-1029 Resolution: 6857x4577 Size: 1.63 MB Location: MATSUSHIMA, MIYAGI, MIYAGI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COMUSFJ visits JASDF Matsushima Air Base during Ex. Valiant Shield 24 [Image 9 of 9], by GySgt Jonathan Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.