Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COMUSFJ visits JASDF Matsushima Air Base during Ex. Valiant Shield 24 [Image 3 of 9]

    COMUSFJ visits JASDF Matsushima Air Base during Ex. Valiant Shield 24

    MATSUSHIMA, MIYAGI, MIYAGI, JAPAN

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jonathan Wright 

    United States Forces Japan

    Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, commander of U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force, speaks with civic leaders of Higashimatsushima city and Onagawa town during a lunch in Higashimatsushima, Japan, June 12, 2024. During his tour of the nearby Japan Air Self-Defense Force’s Matsushima Air Base, Rupp met with service members and town officials involved in the ongoing Exercise Valiant Shield 24, where he observed training, spoke about the importance of such bilateral partnerships, and thanked the hosting communites for their support of the exercise. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow Indo-Pacific Command joint forces the opportunity to integrate all branches of service with our allies to conduct multilateral effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of regional partners and allies to achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.16.2024 23:35
    Photo ID: 8480108
    VIRIN: 240612-M-UY543-1024
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 1019.46 KB
    Location: MATSUSHIMA, MIYAGI, MIYAGI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMUSFJ visits JASDF Matsushima Air Base during Ex. Valiant Shield 24 [Image 9 of 9], by GySgt Jonathan Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    COMUSFJ visits JASDF Matsushima Air Base during Ex. Valiant Shield 24
    COMUSFJ visits JASDF Matsushima Air Base during Ex. Valiant Shield 24
    COMUSFJ visits JASDF Matsushima Air Base during Ex. Valiant Shield 24
    COMUSFJ visits JASDF Matsushima Air Base during Ex. Valiant Shield 24
    COMUSFJ visits JASDF Matsushima Air Base during Ex. Valiant Shield 24
    COMUSFJ visits JASDF Matsushima Air Base during Ex. Valiant Shield 24
    COMUSFJ visits JASDF Matsushima Air Base during Ex. Valiant Shield 24
    COMUSFJ visits JASDF Matsushima Air Base during Ex. Valiant Shield 24
    COMUSFJ visits JASDF Matsushima Air Base during Ex. Valiant Shield 24

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    bilateral
    JASDF
    USFJ
    Valiantshield
    US-JPN alliance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT