    1-299 CAV Change of Command [Image 6 of 6]

    1-299 CAV Change of Command

    HILO, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2024

    Photo by Spc. Sean Walker 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Squadron, 299 Cavalry Regiment (1-299 CAV), 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Hawaii Army National Guard stand at attention in formation after the 1-299 CAV change of command ceremony at Keaukaha Military Reservation gym in Hilo, Hawaii, June 15, 2024. The change of command ceremony is a time honored tradition that represents the official passing of authority from the outgoing commander, to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sean Walker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.16.2024 22:19
    Photo ID: 8480083
    VIRIN: 240615-Z-LU739-1478
    Resolution: 6556x4371
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: HILO, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-299 CAV Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Sean Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    Hawaii Army National Guard
    US Army
    Change of Command
    National Guard
    1-299 CAV

