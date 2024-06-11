U.S. Army Lt. Col. Federick J. Werner, right, the incoming squadron commander for the 1st Squadron, 299 Cavalry Regiment (1-299 CAV), 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Hawaii Army National Guard provides remarks during the 1-299 CAV change of command ceremony at Keaukaha Military Reservation gym in Hilo, Hawaii, June 15, 2024. The change of command ceremony is a time honored tradition that represents the official passing of authority from the outgoing commander, to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sean Walker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2024 Date Posted: 06.16.2024 22:21 Photo ID: 8480081 VIRIN: 240615-Z-LU739-1267 Resolution: 5256x3504 Size: 621.4 KB Location: HILO, HAWAII, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-299 CAV Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Sean Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.