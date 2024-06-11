U.S. Army Lt. Col. Federick J. Werner, right, the incoming squadron commander for the 1st Squadron, 299 Cavalry Regiment (1-299 CAV), 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Hawaii Army National Guard provides remarks during the 1-299 CAV change of command ceremony at Keaukaha Military Reservation gym in Hilo, Hawaii, June 15, 2024. The change of command ceremony is a time honored tradition that represents the official passing of authority from the outgoing commander, to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sean Walker)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2024 22:21
|Photo ID:
|8480081
|VIRIN:
|240615-Z-LU739-1267
|Resolution:
|5256x3504
|Size:
|621.4 KB
|Location:
|HILO, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-299 CAV Change of Command [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Sean Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
