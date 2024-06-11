1-299 CAV Change of Command

U.S. Army Maj. Keoki A. Leong, right, executive officer for 1st Squadron, 299 Cavalry Regiment (1-299 CAV), 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Hawaii Army National Guard shakes hands with Lt. Col. David K. Hosea, the outgoing squadron commander at Keaukaha Military Reservation gym in Hilo, Hawaii, June 15, 2024. The change of command ceremony is a time honored tradition that represents the official passing of authority from the outgoing commander, to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Sean Walker)

