Spc. Chris Kerridge, a Signal Support Systems Specialist assigned to the 213th Signal Company, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, runs a grounding wire from a Satellite Transportable Terminal (STT) during annual training at Fort Indiantown Gap June 15, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2024 16:57
|Photo ID:
|8479690
|VIRIN:
|240616-Z-AM608-2003
|Resolution:
|5300x3534
|Size:
|9.92 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Signal Company establishes comms [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Shane Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT