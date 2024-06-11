Signal Company establishes comms

Spc. Bailey Spengler (left) and Sgt. Christian Gastan, U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 213th Signal Company, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, level a Satellite Transportable Terminal (STT) during annual training at Fort Indiantown Gap June 15, 2024. An STT establishes data communications virtually anywhere, and will provide secure voice, video, and data transmission for the brigade headquarters for the duration of its annual training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)

