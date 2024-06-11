Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Signal Company establishes comms [Image 1 of 3]

    Signal Company establishes comms

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith 

    55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, 28th Infantry Division

    Spc. Bailey Spengler (left) and Sgt. Christian Gastan, U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 213th Signal Company, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, level a Satellite Transportable Terminal (STT) during annual training at Fort Indiantown Gap June 15, 2024. An STT establishes data communications virtually anywhere, and will provide secure voice, video, and data transmission for the brigade headquarters for the duration of its annual training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)

