Signal Company establishes comms

U.S. Army Sgt. Christian Gastan, assigned to the 213th Signal Company, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, directs Soldiers as they position a Satellite Transportable Terminal towed via humvee at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. June 16, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Shane Smith)

Date Taken: 06.16.2024 Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US