    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ryan Hobbs promotion ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ryan Hobbs promotion ceremony

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ryan Hobbs, operations officer, 74th Troop Command, District of Columbia National Guard, was promoted during a ceremony officiated by Col. R. Brian Deaton, commander, 74th Troop Command/DCARNG Chief of Staff, at the D.C. Armory, June 14, 2024. Lt. Col. Hobbs has served in various administrative and operations capacities, stateside and abroad, for over two decades. Currently, he is responsible for developing operational plans and strategies, and coordinating and executing military operations within the brigade. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by MSG Khalia Jackson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.16.2024 12:28
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    This work, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ryan Hobbs promotion ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    promotion ceremony
    D.C. National Guard
    D.C. Army National Guard
    74th Troop Command

