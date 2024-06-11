U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ryan Hobbs, operations officer, 74th Troop Command, District of Columbia National Guard, was promoted during a ceremony officiated by Col. R. Brian Deaton, commander, 74th Troop Command/DCARNG Chief of Staff, at the D.C. Armory, June 14, 2024. Lt. Col. Hobbs has served in various administrative and operations capacities, stateside and abroad, for over two decades. Currently, he is responsible for developing operational plans and strategies, and coordinating and executing military operations within the brigade. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by MSG Khalia Jackson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.16.2024 12:28 Photo ID: 8479474 VIRIN: 240614-A-IA271-4519 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 1.19 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Ryan Hobbs promotion ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by 1SG Khalia Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.