U.S. Army National Guard Pfc. Geovani Mariscal Jr. 2/278th Cavalry Regiment, his father, Sgt. 1st Class Geovani Mariscal, S4 NCOIC of 301st Troop Command, and Mariscal's nephew, Pfc. Israel Vargas, 278th Armored Calvary Regiment, serve side by side at this year's annual training at Fort Cavazos, Texas, 15 June 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Tessa Irwin)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2024 12:13
|Photo ID:
|8479465
|VIRIN:
|240615-Z-NV677-9934
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.25 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Generations of Duty: Father, son, nephew serve side-by-side [Image 2 of 2], by 1LT Tessa Irwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Generations of Duty: Father, son, nephew serve side-by-side
