Generations of Duty: Father, son, nephew serve side-by-side

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas -- Tennessee National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Geovani Mariscal, S4 NCOIC of 301st Troop Command, has a different perspective on Father’s Day this year.



“This year Father’s day is extra special because I am able to see my son and two nephews,” said Mariscal. “I am so proud to have them here and that they are also in uniform with me. This will be the first Father’s day in the past twenty years that I will have my son and nephews, who I have raised like my sons, by my side. A lot of fathers in the military do not get to have the same opportunity since trainings typically take place around the same time.”



Mariscal’s son, Pfc. Geovani Mariscal Jr., 2/278th Cavalry Regiment, looks up to his father as he is the first family member from his lineage to join the military.



“Growing up I always wanted to be like my dad,” said Mariscal Jr. "For as long as I can remember, I've been inspired by my dad’s bravery and persistence, which inspired me to follow in his footsteps and serve in the military. It's a significant milestone for our family, as he is the first to join, especially coming from a different country. He has not only motivated me, but also my cousin, and I've never regretted my decision to join the military since."



Mariscal’s nephew, Pfc. Israel Vargas, of the 278th ACR, also finds that his uncle has been an inspiration to him, as well as a role model and father figure throughout his childhood and adult years.



“Even though Sgt. 1st Class Mariscal is my uncle, he has been like a father to me my whole life and whenever I would see him, he always was inspirational to me.”



Once his son and nephew decided to join the Tennessee Army National Guard, Sgt. 1st Class Mariscal could not have been prouder. He is honored to be the example for his son and nephew as he paves the path towards serving his country as a minority and overcoming the obstacles that were set before him.



“I was so proud when I found out they were going to be joining the Army but I also wanted them to join for the right reasons,” said Mariscal. "As I spoke with each of them individually, I emphasized the importance of doing things right. As a mentor, I wanted to guide them in choosing the right Military Occupational Specialty to set them up for success. Growing up as Mexican descendants, we were instilled with a strong sense of resilience from a young age – we learned to overcome any obstacle and strive to excel. As minorities, we face unique challenges, requiring us to work twice as hard to overcome hurdles and stand out. My advice to them has always been simple: do the right thing. If something doesn't feel right in their gut, I tell them to trust their instincts and prioritize safety above all else.”



For Mariscal Jr., his father and cousin are not the only family he considers to serve along with.



“First and foremost Sgt. 1st Class Mariscal and Pvt. 1st Class Vargas are my family but so are the other members of my unit,” said Mariscal Jr.



With all three members of the family being absent from home and loved ones at one time, Mariscal gave his family recognition for being their strong support system and foundation.



“Luckily, we all have a wonderful support system back home that is able to make all of this possible and we rely on our wives, brothers, and sisters so much,” said Mariscal. “We couldn’t do it without our family. Our family has been our backbone and without that strong support; the foundation at home would be hard.”



