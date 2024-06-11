Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Generations of Duty: Father, son, nephew serve side-by-side [Image 2 of 2]

    Generations of Duty: Father, son, nephew serve side-by-side

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Tessa Irwin 

    118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Tennessee Army National Guard

    Pfc. Geovani Mariscal Jr. 2/278th Cavalry Regiment, his father, Sgt. 1st Class Geovani Mariscal, S4 NCOIC of 301st Troop Command, and Mariscal's nephew, Pfc. Israel Vargas, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment serve side by side at this year's annual training at Fort Cavazos, Texas, 15 June 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Everett Babbitt)

    This work, Generations of Duty: Father, son, nephew serve side-by-side [Image 2 of 2], by 1LT Tessa Irwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

