Pfc. Geovani Mariscal Jr. 2/278th Cavalry Regiment, his father, Sgt. 1st Class Geovani Mariscal, S4 NCOIC of 301st Troop Command, and Mariscal's nephew, Pfc. Israel Vargas, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment serve side by side at this year's annual training at Fort Cavazos, Texas, 15 June 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Everett Babbitt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.16.2024 12:15 Photo ID: 8479466 VIRIN: 240615-Z-NV677-8596 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.82 MB Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US Web Views: 26 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Generations of Duty: Father, son, nephew serve side-by-side [Image 2 of 2], by 1LT Tessa Irwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.