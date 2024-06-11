Blue Horizon Exercise

U.S. service members disembark from a U.S. Army Reserve Corps UH-60 Blackhawk during an aeromedical evacuation exercise at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 4, 2024. OBH was a joint force exercise that brought together service members from the Army, Air Force, and Navy to prepare them for chaotic combat environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)

