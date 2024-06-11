Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Horizon Exercise [Image 3 of 3]

    Blue Horizon Exercise

    MACDILL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. service members disembark from a U.S. Army Reserve Corps UH-60 Blackhawk during an aeromedical evacuation exercise at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 4, 2024. OBH was a joint force exercise that brought together service members from the Army, Air Force, and Navy to prepare them for chaotic combat environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.16.2024 09:11
    Photo ID: 8479349
    VIRIN: 240604-F-SI502-1482
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: MACDILL, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Blue Horizon Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Alicia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MacDill AFB
    Florida
    Tampa Bay
    Blue Horizon

