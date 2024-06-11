A U.S. service member practices tactical combat casualty care techniques during a joint force medical training exercise at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 4, 2024. OBH was a training exercise that provided military medical professionals with a simulated experience of working in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2024 09:11
|Photo ID:
|8479347
|VIRIN:
|240604-F-SI502-1313
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Blue Horizon Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Alicia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
