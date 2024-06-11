Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Horizon Exercise [Image 2 of 3]

    Blue Horizon Exercise

    MACDILL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Navy Lt. Diana Vanegas, a critical care nurse, applies a tourniquet during Operation Blue Horizon at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, June 4, 2024. OBH was a joint force exercise that prepared military medical professionals for combat environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 06.16.2024 09:11
    Photo ID: 8479348
    VIRIN: 240604-F-SI502-1091
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 3.23 MB
    Location: MACDILL, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Horizon Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Alicia Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MacDill AFB
    Florida
    Tampa Bay
    Blue Horizon

