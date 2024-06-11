240614-N-JC445-1043 BALTIC SEA (June 14, 2024) Sailors carry a simulated patient on a stretcher aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) while conducting a mass casualty drill. BALTOPS24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. Homeported in Gaeta, Mount Whitney operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service members. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2024 08:22
|Photo ID:
|8479346
|VIRIN:
|240614-N-JC445-1043
|Resolution:
|4258x3104
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|BALTIC SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Mount Whitney Conducts Mass Casualty Drill [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Mario Coto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT