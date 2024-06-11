Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Mount Whitney Conducts Mass Casualty Drill [Image 1 of 8]

    USS Mount Whitney Conducts Mass Casualty Drill

    BALTIC SEA

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Mario Coto 

    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)

    240614-N-JC445-1023 BALTIC SEA (June 14, 2024) Capt. Matthew Kiser, commanding officer, observe the mass casualty drill aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20). BALTOPS24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. Homeported in Gaeta, Mount Whitney operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service members. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.16.2024 08:22
    Photo ID: 8479334
    VIRIN: 240614-N-JC445-1023
    Resolution: 3229x2861
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: BALTIC SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mount Whitney Conducts Mass Casualty Drill [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Mario Coto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Mount Whitney Conducts Mass Casualty Drill
    USS Mount Whitney Conducts Mass Casualty Drill
    USS Mount Whitney Conducts Mass Casualty Drill
    USS Mount Whitney Conducts Mass Casualty Drill
    USS Mount Whitney Conducts Mass Casualty Drill
    USS Mount Whitney Conducts Mass Casualty Drill
    USS Mount Whitney Conducts Mass Casualty Drill
    USS Mount Whitney Conducts Mass Casualty Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mass casualty drill
    LCC 20
    MC2 Mario Coto
    BALTOPS24
    USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20)
    Captain Matthew Kiser

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT