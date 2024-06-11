USS Mount Whitney Conducts Mass Casualty Drill

240614-N-JC445-1030 BALTIC SEA (June 14, 2024) Sailors and NATO service members simulate treating a casualty aboard the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) while conducting a mass casualty drill. BALTOPS24 is the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region. The exercise, led by U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and executed by Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. Homeported in Gaeta, Mount Whitney operates with a combined crew of U.S. Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service members. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto)

