USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight operations in support of Valiant Shield 2024

240616-N-UF592-1394 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 16, 2024) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Royal Maces of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27, launches from the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during flight operations in support of Valiant Shield 2024 in the Philippine Sea, June 16. The Royal Maces conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group and intelligence collection operations. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

Date Taken: 06.16.2024