    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight operations in support of Valiant Shield 2024 [Image 5 of 9]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight operations in support of Valiant Shield 2024

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240616-N-UF592-1394 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 16, 2024) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Royal Maces of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27, launches from the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during flight operations in support of Valiant Shield 2024 in the Philippine Sea, June 16. The Royal Maces conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group and intelligence collection operations. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2024
    Date Posted: 06.16.2024 06:45
    Photo ID: 8479302
    VIRIN: 240616-N-UF592-1394
    Resolution: 2424x1363
    Size: 972.13 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight operations in support of Valiant Shield 2024 [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    flight operations
    flight deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    ValiantShield
    VS24

