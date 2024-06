USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight operations in support of Valiant Shield 2024

240616-N-UF592-1161 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 16, 2024) Sailors observe as an E-2D Hawkeye, attached to the Tigertails of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 125, launches from the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during flight operations in support of Valiant Shield 2024 in the Philippine Sea, June 16. E-2D Hawkeyes perform tactical airborne, early warning missions to provide valuable information to Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 as it plans and executes operations. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)

