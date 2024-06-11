Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Render Assistance to Distressed Mariners [Image 10 of 13]

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Render Assistance to Distressed Mariners

    RED SEA

    06.15.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    240615-N-GJ011-6164 RED SEA (June 15, 2024) Sailors from the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group render assistance to distressed mariners at sea in the Red Sea, June 15. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Navy Rescues Crew from Vessel Struck by Houthis

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    CVN 69
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    C5F

