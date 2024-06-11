240615-N-YP095-1054 RED SEA (June 15, 2024) Sailors from the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group render assistance to distressed mariners at sea in the Red Sea, June 15. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

Date Taken: 06.15.2024
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Render Assistance to Distressed Mariners