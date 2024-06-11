USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Render Assistance to Distressed Mariners

240615-N-YP095-2046 RED SEA (June 15, 2024) Capt. Christopher Hill, commanding officer, greets a rescued mariner as they depart the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Red Sea, June 15. The Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to support maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

