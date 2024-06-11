Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Berlin Airlift 75th Anniversary [Image 4 of 4]

    Berlin Airlift 75th Anniversary

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Capt. Sara Berner 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    A mother holds her child while watching a vintage aircraft formation flight during the Berlin Airlift 75th anniversary celebration at Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, June 15, 2024. In recognition of history and the ongoing U.S. and German partnership, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden also held commemoration ceremonies on the 50th, 60th, and 70th anniversaries of the start of the Berlin Airlift. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Sara Berner)

