A mother holds her child while watching a vintage aircraft formation flight during the Berlin Airlift 75th anniversary celebration at Lucius D. Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden, Germany, June 15, 2024. In recognition of history and the ongoing U.S. and German partnership, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden also held commemoration ceremonies on the 50th, 60th, and 70th anniversaries of the start of the Berlin Airlift. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Sara Berner)

